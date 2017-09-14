Punk vs. Metal — Fatal Four-way returns to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe

If you go …

Fans of music that's a little rough around the edges should head to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the venue hosts Punk vs. Metal — Fatal Four-way, a musical event that pits four punk bands against four metal groups.

This year the competition is largely comprised of Northern California-based bands. United Defiance faces off against Purification By Fire while Grimmis takes on Black Mass, Infecto Skeletons battles Kut-Pile and Knocked Down matches up with Black Plague Wolves.

The event is produced by local company Born Dead Productions.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 via Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's website, and are sold at the door for $13. Doors open half an hour prior to the start of the event.

Guests must be at least 21 in order to attend, and all sales are final.

Learn more about the event at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, or on Born Dead Productions' Facebook page (@BornDeadProductions530). The company brings its next event to South Shore in November.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action