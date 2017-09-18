Rap duo The Perceptionists performs at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Rappers Mr. Lif and Akrobatik make up the duo known as The Perceptionists, which headlines Hard Rock Hotel and Casino alongside DJ Fakts One on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The performance comes on the heels of "Resolution," the pair's summer release.

"The first full-length from Mr. Lif & Akrobatik (The Perceptionists) in a dozen years reflects the struggles and near-death sagas that struck Mr. Lif and Akrobatik. During that span, Lif miraculously survived his tour bus plummeting over a cliff and bursting into flames. Akrobatik weathered a sudden aortic rupture and emergency open-heart surgery.

"The impact of those experiences forced the former Def Jux duo to contemplate fate, luck and their own place within a world spinning out of control," states a press release from Sweiss PR.

"[Mr. Lif's] verses offer searing indictments of corporate and political corruption: corporations oppressing local farms, governmental duplicity in dealing with big pharmaceutical companies, and the crooked brutality of cops who get away with shooting unarmed black men."

Catch the two artists in Vinyl at 9 p.m. Presale tickets are $15, available online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, and admission at the door goes up in cost to $20.

"With The Perceptionists, the personal is political and vice-versa," states the release, which continues, "It's music from deep in the trenches, songs that confront the blitzkrieg of bad news, but offer light at the end of the bombardment."

— Lake Tahoe Action