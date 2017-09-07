Reggae group HIRIE jams at Crystal Bay Casino

If you go …

Southern California-based reggae is headed to Lake Tahoe's North Shore on Saturday, Sept. 9.

"San Diego's seven-piece band HIRIE is ready to offer a global spiritual uplift. Melding the balmy island touches of its singer's beloved home — as symbolized by its moniker's first letter, a 'H' for Hawaii, with that feeling of irie, the award-winning group offers a soundtrack of hope," states a press release from RediMedia Management.

Led by frontwoman Hirie, the band of the same name takes the stage at Crystal Bay Casino at 10 p.m.

The group's latest full-length release, "Wandering Soul," debuted in August of 2016.

"The songs feature chord sequences that have a sophisticated tension and release accessibility. The musicianship is high-level restraint, showcasing that point of mature virtuosity where laying back implies instrumental prowess.

"The album's trippy production — the bulk of it courtesy of Danny Kalb (Beck, Ben Harper, Sia) — replete with adventurous textured passages, heady dub segues, and subtle psychedelic flourishes, make it a rare headphone experience for a pop-oriented record," continues the release.

Featuring Nahko from Nahko and Medicine For The People and other artists, "Wandering Soul" blends traditional reggae with current pop.

The Crystal Bay gig is free to attend for guests over the age of 21.

Learn more about the show at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action