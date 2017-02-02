Reggae group Natural Revolution visits Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Rebelution. Pepper. Slightly Stoopid.

If these bands are included in your list of favorite musicians, you’ll want to head to Whiskey Dick’s Saloon on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Beginning at 9 p.m., rock-reggae blend Natural Revolution will headline the venue with a repertoire of feel-good jams that any ska fan can appreciate.

“We are back to South Lake Tahoe and are excited to bring back the vibes,” state the Eventful details for the gig.

Natural Revolution, a Stockton-based four-member group, performs songs that bring Sublime to mind.

If you’re pining for that ‘90s ska punk sound, head to South Shore this weekend to get your fix.

The only thing that could make the night better is free entry. And guess what? There is. Attendees will be able to enjoy the music of Natural Revolution for no cover charge, and take advantage of Tahoe Blue Vodka drink specials all night.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. The venue next welcomes Drinking With Clowns for a free show on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Additional details can be found at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

Learn more about Natural Revolution on Facebook, or visit http://www.reverbnation.com/naturalrevolutionmusic to hear a sample of their sound.

— Lake Tahoe Action