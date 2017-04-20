Soul punk group Down North performs at Crystal Bay Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On Saturday, April 22, North Shore's Crystal Bay Casino welcomes soul punk group Down North to the venue's Red Room at 10 p.m.

"Down North masterfully mixes underground rock and party-fueling soul, regularly lifting up audiences that have been craving new soul sounds from the city that gave the world Wheedle's Groove and Jimi Hendrix," states the band's Facebook biography.

The quartet consists of lead vocalist and dancer Anthony Briscoe, co-leader and bassist Brandon Storms, guitarist Nicholas Quiller and drummer Conrad Real.

"We want to be an opening beacon for this scene that's happening now and not getting enough notice," Briscoe said.

"The people that play in this band are excellent at what they do and we're all here to play music for people who want to move and connect."

Currently, the band is focusing on releasing EPs filled with high quality material, according to Storms.

"Down North is part of the zeitgeist not only of bands mining a deeper, better played history, but also one that taps into the '90s music scene when anything was possible," continues the bio.

The group has played at Seattle's 2009 Oktoberfest, as well as other Seattle venues like Chop Suey, Showbox Market and the Crocodile Cafe. Down North has also performed on over 150 college radio stations throughout the nation.

The band's North Shore gig is free to attend. Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28.

Learn more about the show at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action