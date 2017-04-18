Spring Meltdown: Lake Tahoe’s three-day metal fest welcomes 50+ bands | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Shore's biggest metal fest is back: From Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22, Born Dead Productions' Spring Meltdown will take the stage for the 10th time in the past 11 years.

"It started back in the Tahoe Underground on Kingsbury Grade. We had an idea of just putting a bunch of bands — that were all friends with each other — together on one bill," event organizer Josh Lease said.

Since the meltdown's conception, the festival has grown from a one-day event with a small barbecue to the three-day party it is now. Along the way, the venues, which included South Lake Tahoe's Whiskey Dick's Saloon and Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor in Reno, changed to accommodate the growth of the festival before it ended up at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where the event takes place this year.

Spring Meltdown 2017 attendees can look forward to seeing well-known metal acts in addition to some lesser-known groups like Pop Murder and Lease's own Purification By Fire.

"The first night will have Pop Murder, a metal band that does '80s cover songs — 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun,' and I think they do some Ricky Martin and Hall & Oates, too. Songs you don't necessarily think you're going to hear.

"Another band, I'm not going to ruin the surprise, but they're Shark in the Water and they do metal surf rock. It's a spoof, a gimmick," Lease noted.

In all, over 50 groups — most of which have played Tahoe in the past — will perform at the festival across three stages. A selection of headliners includes Origin, Ghoul and All Hail The Yeti.

Known for the "Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas" album of 2002, Kansas-based Origin is recognized for its ever-changing musicians and appearances at Texas' November to Dismember Metal Fest and the Milwaukee Metal Fest. They play the venue on day two of Spring Meltdown.

Ghoul, the mask-wearing group whose mysterious members go by the names of Cremator, Fermentor, Digestor and Dissector, takes the stage on Saturday, April 22, bringing with them a blend of thrash and death metal.

The same day sees Los Angeles quartet All Hail The Yeti — whose second full-length album, "Screams From A Black Wilderness," debuted just over one year ago in April 2016 — continue the loaded festival.

"Expect a great time with a lot of really cool people," Lease said. "We'll also have live art from multiple artists from around the region, as well as some side shows — a freak show and circus — being performed as well, along with the after parties."

"It's a very welcoming group of people, and everybody knows each other. Even though the music might not be very welcoming to some, the people are awesome to be around and we're celebrating the beginning of summer to propel us into the season," he commented.

Single-day tickets range from $15-$30, and a three-day general admission pass is available for $65 online via http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com. All ticket sales are final, and guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.