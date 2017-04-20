Tha Alkaholiks bring the beat to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Old school hip-hop is headed to Stateline, as Los Angeles-based group Tha Alkaholiks performs on Thursday, April 27.

"The trio has produced party music with a hardcore hip-hop edge since the early 1990s. Powered by the beats of Producer DJ E-Swift and the rhymes of J-Ro and Tash, their catalog includes the highly praised debut album '21 & Over,' described as 'the quintessential West Coast party album,'" states the group's Facebook biography.

Tha Alkaholiks, known also as just "Tha Liks," are in the midst of the Red Cup Tour, which lasts through spring and summer, and are currently working on a documentary entitled "Who Are Tha Alkaholiks."

"Their documentary film will take audiences to a different level of understanding about Tha Liks' history and legacy, and relationship with the industry, including their impact on the Southern California music scene, crossover appeal and development of a multi-cultural fan base," concludes the bio.

Tha Alkaholiks perform at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 9 p.m. alongside DJ True Justice + Vocab Slick, Masta of Ceremoniez & T-Qron and Minions of the Moon & Glass Tung w/ DJ (R) Styles.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age.

Tickets are available in advance for $17 through http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, and the price goes up to $20 at the door.

The venue is located at 50 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action