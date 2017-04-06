The London Souls rock Crystal Bay Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Up-and-coming rock pairing The London Souls are booked for Crystal Bay Casino's Red Room on Sunday, April 9.

"The London Souls' unique reinterpretation of classic hard-hitting rock and roll formulae recalls elements of the past with an ever-present boundless energy, fit to cement their place in the future," states the duo's online biography.

Comprised of guitarist Tash Neal and drummer Chris St. Hilaire (both of whom provide vocals), The London Souls have released one album, 2015's "Here Come the Girls," and one EP, "Jam in the Van," which dropped in July 2016.

The two also released the single "City of Light" in 2015. The song joins the list of The London Souls' additional hits: "Steady," "When I'm with You" and "Honey."

"Tash and Chris have been nothing short of a best-kept secret among New York City concertgoers since the band's formation in 2008, building a fervent and dynamic fan base leveraged by their ever-substantiated reputation for consistently well-rehearsed and impassioned, explosive live performances," continues the bio.

The duo take the stage on the North Shore at 9 p.m., and the concert is free to attend.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay.

Learn more about the performance online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Additional information about the band is available at http://www.thelondonsouls.com, or check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — all under the username @thelondonsouls.

— Lake Tahoe Action