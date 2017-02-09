Tribute group Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash headlines Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

It isn’t often that you get the chance to hear the music of four iconic artists in one night, but this weekend on Tahoe’s South Shore, you can.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash headline Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with a night of classic hits from renowned musicians.

“Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash pays tribute to and celebrates the legendary Sun Records recording artists Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis & Johnny Cash.

“The audience will get the feeling they’re a witness to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the music and talent that has stood the test of time,” states the four-member group’s online biography.

Attendees can expect to hear songs such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line” and countless others that defined 1950s rock ‘n’ roll.

“In Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, you’ll hear them all — plucked from the past and brought to stand before you, just as they did in 1956.

“It’s a rockin’ trip into the bowels of the south — an intimate musical session where the true spirit of rock lives again!” states the bio.

Tickets for the performance, which are available through http://www.ticketmaster.com, begin at $31.65 and do not include tax or ticket fees.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash online at http://www.presleyperkinslewiscash.com or interact with the group on Facebook.

— Lake Tahoe Action