Truckee-based outlaw country band Everyday Outlaw visit South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

All fans of Tahoe-based music should head to Whiskey Dick’s Saloon in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Jan. 28, when the night’s entertainment will star Everyday Outlaw.

“A traditional honky tonk country lineup of acoustic guitar, telecaster pedal steel, bass and drums, topped off with haunting vocals and a heavy dose of attitude, this band is sure to move you to your feet and pull at your heart strings in the same evening,” states Everyday Outlaw’s online biography.

The outlaw country band calls Truckee home, but often tours the lake playing gigs at live entertainment staples such as Moody’s Bistro, Bar & Beats and Whiskey Dick’s.

“The driving drums of Rory Koff (formerly of No Use for a Name) are complemented by Mark Henasey’s intuitive bass lines. Jake Zender’s booming baritone vocals are complemented by Morgan Hargrave’s well-placed lead lines intertwined with Jim Park’s superb work on the pedal steel guitar,” continues the bio.

If you enjoy outlaw country artists like Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Jamey Johnson, Everyday Outlaw will be right up your alley.

The band also enjoys music by Vern Gosdin and George Jones.

Everyday Outlaw’s free gig begins at 9 p.m.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Additional information is available at http://www.facebook.com/whiskeydickstahoe.

Learn more about Everyday Outlaw at http://www.reverbnation.com/everydayoutlaw, or interact with the group on Facebook.

— Lake Tahoe Action