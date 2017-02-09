Violin Femmes feat. Bella Electric Strings rocks MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

This weekend, string instruments get a new definition with Violin Femmes feat. Bella Electric Strings, a quartet that combines rock music with violins.

“Violin Femmes takes Bella Strings to a whole new level. All-new arrangements, original material, a live rock band, video, lights, choreography, comedy and some more surprises can be expected in this high-energy show that leaves audiences awed.

“The only one of its kind, there are no other similar string acts operating at this level of production. Be prepared for something that you have not yet seen the likes of,” states Bella Electric Strings’ online biography.

Rock violinist Nina Di Gregorio leads the group, which has played Zeppelin solos and unique arrangements for audiences around the globe.

“The girls have performed with some of the biggest names in the business, from Beyonce to Andrea Bocelli, and have appeared on ’America’s Got Talent’ Season 1,” according to the Bella Electric Strings Facebook biography.

The group’s influences also include The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix.

This is one show you won’t want to miss! Tickets are available through MontBleu’s website for $25, plus tax and fees.

Additional information can also be found at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about Violin Femmes at http://www.bellastrings.com, or through the Bella Electric Strings Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/bellaelectricstrings.

— Lake Tahoe Action