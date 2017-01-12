Nahko and Medicine for the People headline Stateline’s MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

What: Nahko and Medicine for the People

Get ready to jam as the weekend comes to a close — alternative, reggae group Nahko and Medicine for the People headline MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m.

The group makes a stop on the South Shore as part of their “Hoka: A Call to Action” tour.

“Hoka is a Lakota word, an indigenous tribe from the Great Plans, it is a call to action. It’s what Crazy Horse would say when he went into battle, ‘Hoka, hey!’

“My call is to put action to the words that I speak and the lyrics I sing. Not just to talk, but to do,” singer-songwriter Nahko said.

“‘Hoka Hey’ means ‘today is a good day to die,’ but perhaps with your help, it could transform into a better day to live,” states Nahko and Medicine for the People’s website.

“Hoka,” the band’s third album in as many years, debuted in the summer of 2016 and includes songs such as “San Quentin,” “Love Letters to God” and “Make a Change,” the latter of which features singer-songwriter Zella Day, who made a Stateline stop this past August.

“This is the soundtrack of the movement for a better planet,” Nahko said. “I want to challenge myself and others to make a change.”

Tickets for Nahko and Medicine for the People’s gig begin at $25 and climb to $30 on the day of the show, and are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices do not include tax and fees.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action