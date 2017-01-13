Odd spa treatment options on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

You’ve been stuck at home for days, sprawled out on your couch binging on Netflix — if you had power, that is — or outside shoveling feet of snow from your car and driveway. You deserve a little pampering.

This week the Tribune brings you four of the weirdest spa treatments you can find on the South Shore because, let’s be honest, this isn’t your typical community.

Treat yo’ self.

Rainforest Body Wrap // Reflections The Spa at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

This treatment kicks off with a Brazilian Rainforest Propolis body wrap. Propolis, also known as “bee glue,” is the resinous substance honey bees create by mixing saliva and beeswax with plant secretions like sap. The result is a concoction touted for its healing and moisturizing abilities (it’s also great for sealing up unwanted spaces in a hive). Next, prepare to have warm coconut milk poured over your entire body.

Alpen Glow Facial // BioSpirit Day Spa

To achieve “glowing, detoxified and firm” skin, this facial begins with a mask of fruit pulp — a natural way to infuse exfoliating and collagen-boosting alpha hydroxyl acids — and warming paprika to “stimulate circulation and detoxify skin.” (Pro tip: ask if there is leftover spice to season beef stew for dinner.) The treatment finishes with a cooling face massage using river rocks and an anti-aging hydration mask.

Yellow Horned Poppy Cellulite Treatment // Onsen Spa at MontBleu

The yellow horned poppy is native to Northern Africa, and upon a cursory Google search, one finds that the plant is highly toxic. However, the alkaloid component glaucine can be extracted from the plant and used for its anti-inflammatory effects (or to produce colorful hallucinations). In this treatment, the body wrap combines “the benefits of deep anti-cellulite manipulations, along with fat burning ingredients to help drain and detoxify the targeted thigh and buttock area, creating smoother, slimmer and taut skin.”

Brown Sugar and Bourbon Body Treatment // The Landing Resort and Spa

Probably not recommended if you hit the bottle too hard the night before. This body treatment starts with a “robust, aromatic” brown sugar and bourbon exfoliation. Brown sugar is a natural (and tasty) way to help shed dead skin cells, while bourbon is a natural (and also tasty) astringent. Finish it off with a rich moisturizer, and your skin feels brand new.