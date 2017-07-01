 PHOTOS: Rebelution rocks Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys | TahoeDailyTribune.com

PHOTOS: Rebelution rocks Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys

The 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Lake Tahoe Friday, June 30, with a performance by Rebelution.

The series continues Sunday with a performance by Sammy Hagar and The Circle.