Placerville vineyard hosts barrel tasting | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Up for a bit of a weekend drive? On Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, Placerville’s Holly’s Hill Vineyards will host a Patriarche Barrel Tasting event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

What is the Patriarche?

According to a press release from Holly’s Hill, it is “a blend of only the highest quality estate Rhone wines of the vintage.”

The drink has a close tie with the owners of the vineyard as well.

“The enthusiasm for this blend stems from the first tasting of a Chateauneuf du Pape shared by Holly and her husband, the family’s patriarch, on their honeymoon,” states the release.

At the event, winemakers Carrie and Josh will guide attendees through the 2015 Patriarche components — Mourvedre, Syrah, Grenache and Counoise — from the barrel, and the 2015 Patriarche, which is bottled but not yet released.

Light appetizers and futures of the 2015 and 2016 will be offered.

Club members receive four free tickets, and the general public is invited to attend for $5 per person.

Reservations or advance tickets are not required.

Holly’s Hill Vineyards is located at 3680 Leisure Lane in Placerville.

Additional information is available online at http://www.hollyshill.com.