Psychic medium Rebecca Fearing holds live show at The Loft in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Psychic medium Rebecca Fearing holds live show at The Loft in South Lake Tahoe
January 12, 2017
If you go …
What: Psychic medium Rebecca Fearing
When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Loft
Tickets: $50-$60, plus tax and fees
Southern California-based psychic medium Rebecca Fearing travels to Tahoe’s South Shore for a live show on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
“[Fearing] is considered one of the most talented and naturally gifted practicing clairvoyants in the country.
“She connects through spirit with loved ones who have passed away, bringing peace, closure, guidance and connection. Through this connection, Rebecca can provide detailed information on relationships, both business and personal. She was born with her abilities and, with astounding clarity, has been able to talk to those who have crossed over,” states a press release from The Loft.
Attendees can expect to see Fearing connect with audience members and their loved ones who have passed on.
Additionally, Fearing will tap into the complete journey of the soul — this includes past lives in addition to the present and future.
Fearing has her own show, “Dancing With Ghosts,” on LA Talk Radio. The approximate two-hour show invites people to call in and contact their loved ones “on the other side,” according to the show’s website.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Reserved seating is available for $50, plus tax and fees, or get VIP seating for $60, plus tax and fees. Ticket sales are conducted through the Loft’s website.
Additional information on the show can be found at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.
Learn more about Rebecca Fearing at http://www.rebeccafearing.com.
The Loft is located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way.
— Lake Tahoe Action
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- Soup Tahoe: Chimayó Street Grill provides tortilla soup recipe in honor of National Soup Month
- Odd spa treatment options on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore
- Placerville vineyard hosts barrel tasting
- MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa welcomes Nathan Owens — Pop, Rock & Soul
- Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe releases custom wine
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather update: Additional foot of snow could fall in the high country around Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe weather update: US 50 remains closed for avalanche control
- Liberty Utilities making progress in widespread regional power outages
- LIVE COVERAGE: Blizzard, winter storm and flooding around Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada
- Controlled avalanche north of Lake Tahoe results in door-busting photo