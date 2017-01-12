Psychic medium Rebecca Fearing holds live show at The Loft in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Southern California-based psychic medium Rebecca Fearing travels to Tahoe’s South Shore for a live show on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“[Fearing] is considered one of the most talented and naturally gifted practicing clairvoyants in the country.

“She connects through spirit with loved ones who have passed away, bringing peace, closure, guidance and connection. Through this connection, Rebecca can provide detailed information on relationships, both business and personal. She was born with her abilities and, with astounding clarity, has been able to talk to those who have crossed over,” states a press release from The Loft.

Attendees can expect to see Fearing connect with audience members and their loved ones who have passed on.

Additionally, Fearing will tap into the complete journey of the soul — this includes past lives in addition to the present and future.

Fearing has her own show, “Dancing With Ghosts,” on LA Talk Radio. The approximate two-hour show invites people to call in and contact their loved ones “on the other side,” according to the show’s website.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Reserved seating is available for $50, plus tax and fees, or get VIP seating for $60, plus tax and fees. Ticket sales are conducted through the Loft’s website.

Additional information on the show can be found at http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

Learn more about Rebecca Fearing at http://www.rebeccafearing.com.

The Loft is located at 1021 Heavenly Village Way.

— Lake Tahoe Action