Cold Water Brewery chef wins Sample the Sierra Chef Challenge

After three intense rounds of cooking, Patrick Harrity, executive chef of Cold Water Brewery and Grill, won the Sierra Chef Challenge at the eighth annual Sample the Sierra festival Saturday.

Harrity was one of four local chefs who competed in the event.

Leading up to Sample the Sierra, the Tribune asked him to share some insights on his go-to ingredients, favorite foods and more.

1. Where are you from originally?

I am originally from Brentwood California, a small town in the Bay Area.

2. How would your best customer describe your food?

California comfort is what we are striving for. Bright, colorful, rustic dishes made with fresh and local ingredients. I try to pull inspiration from different cultures and cuisines to create food that appeals to everyone.