Q&A with one of this year’s Sierra Chef Challenge competitors

Patrick Harrity is the Executive Chef of Cold Water Brewery and Grill in South Lake Tahoe.

Harrity is one of four chefs that will compete in this year’s Sierra Chef Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 16..

We asked him to share some insights on his go-to ingredients, favorite foods and more.

1. Where are you from originally?

I am originally from Brentwood California, a small town in the Bay Area.

2. How would your best customer describe your food?

California comfort is what we are striving for. Bright, colorful, rustic dishes made with fresh and local ingredients. I try to pull inspiration from different cultures and cuisines to create food that appeals to everyone.