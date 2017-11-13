Reel Rock 12 showcases adventurous climbers

Climbing enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the offerings at the 2017 Reel Rock Tour, which is celebrating its 12th year as it stops in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

For those who haven't heard of it, Reel Rock 12 is a collection of "four new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs and pure inspiration," states the Reel Rock website.

This year's films are focused exclusively on the toughest climbing routes the world has to offer: Locations include France, Spain, Mallorca and more.

Some of the stars of Reel Rock 12 are "Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist with a donut addiction; the return of Chris Sharma to the deep water soloing stage, and more," continues the site.

The four short films — "Break On Through," "Above The Sea," "Safety Third" and "Stumped" — showcase the talents of well-established (and up-and-coming) athletes in today's climbing scene.

"Break On Through" highlights 19-year-old Hayes' journey climbing the toughest routes in Europe. "Above The Sea" follows Sharma as he climbs above the water — ropeless. Likewise, "Safety Third" focuses on Gobright's methods of free solo ropeless climbing while relying on day-old donuts as fuel. The last film, "Stumped," might be the most unique.

"Maureen Beck may have been born missing her lower left arm, but that hasn't stopped her from going hard. She takes whippers on 5.12 and crushes overhanging boulders, while shot-gunning beers," states the website.

Climbers will not want to miss Reel Rock 12, which takes over Lake Tahoe Community College's Duke Theatre at 6:30 p.m. (doors open 45 minutes prior to show start time).

Tickets are sold at the door and cost $15. The event is sponsored by the LTCC Wilderness Program.

Learn more about the films online at http://www.reelrocktour.com/films. LTCC is located at 1 College Drive.