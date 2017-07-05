Alpina Café | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Welcome to Alpina Café, our cozy little cottage conveniently located in beautiful South Lake Tahoe right on the way to the best beaches on the South Shore.

Now under new ownership, we're open daily at 6:00am to prepare you the finest, fresh-brewed coffees, mochas, lattes, cappuccinos and hot or cold specialty drinks around. Our cafe menu includes the finest in pastries, sandwiches and bagels to satisfy those early morning hunger pangs. And now we offer an expanded lunch and dessert menu, sure to satisfy your lunchtime cravings or as take out for some lakeside snacks.

Established in 1997 in a converted historic building, Alpina Café is loved by locals for the comfortable atmosphere as well as a place to gather, everyone knows they can get a great cup of Alpen Sierra coffee all day long. During the summer, relax in our beautiful garden area. And during the winter, stop by for some warm soup and hot cocoa after a long day on the slopes. We promise it won't cost you an arm or a leg! Alpina Café also offers free internet service to our customers with two flat screen wi-fi computers.

Our coffee selection spans the globe with offerings including dark and medium roasts, full city roasts, and organic blends for that rich, all-natural flavor. Ask about our Special-of-the-Month coffee beans. Our teas are just as diverse ranging from the rich, smoky flavorings of Russian teas, to premium blends from China, India, Africa and South America.

You're sure to find just the right tastes for your palette at Alpina Café!