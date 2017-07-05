Alpine Union – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Alpine Union is South Lake's coolest new spot along Highway 50 looking up at the slopes of Heavenly Mountain Resort. American fare meets rustic charm with locally sourced options for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Alpine Union is the perfect destination to cozy up to an outdoor fire pit, listen to music, sample a craft beer, dig into something savory and enjoy their weekend endless Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar.

Located on Guitar Plaza at the front entrance of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Alpine Union is just a short walk or shuttle ride from Heavenly Resort, shopping and local beaches. Our indoor & outdoor dining provides a unique retreat that only Lake Tahoe can offer. This is the best place to meet up with a group of friends for a bite, a beer or simply to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery that is Tahoe.

Serving breakfast all day, Alpine Union allows you to chow down on Steak & Eggs or refine your day with an Egg White Frittata. Prefer something light and tasty, Alpine Union is known for their amazing Fish Tacos, Twisted Mac & Cheese and Make-Your-Own Pizzas. Grab something to share with the table, like the Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Warm Pretzel Sticks or a pile of Nachos. Cap off your meal at Alpine Union with our signature dessert, Deep Fried Oreos. Any way you want it, Alpine Union satisfies.