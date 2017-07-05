Artemis Mediterranean Grill | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Artemis Mediterranean Grill offers a refreshingly original and diverse menu that lets you sample the best of authentic Greek cuisine as well as some creative twists on American classics.

Our beloved muse, Artemis (the Greek Goddess of the hunt), delivers her bounty fresh daily, offering a range of seafood and tender, savory meats including lamb, venison and sirloin steak. Vegetarian and Vegan options include authentic made from scratch falafel, spicy lentil soup, grilled eggplant pitas and much more. We offer a specialized wine and beer menu, which features rare Mediterranean selections as well as regional favorites.

Our goal is to create a comfortable and casual dining experience for all to appreciate.

Whether stopping in for a healthy lunch or enjoying an evening with friends and family, we are here to please!

Satisfy your craving for something different in the Lake Tahoe area and discover for

yourself what everyone is raving about! We think you will agree, "Life's Beta with Feta!" Opa!

Lakeside patio dining, 2 full bars and breakfast served till 12pm daily, stop by Artemis Lakefront Café in the Ski Run Marina. Voted Best of Tahoe 2014 &

2015 "Best Fries!"