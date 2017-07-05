Bert’s Café | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Are you looking for a mom and pop café that makes most all their items from scratch? Look no further than Bert's Café.

When was the last time you had homemade Chicken Fried Steak? Corned Beef Hash? An Eggs Benedict to rival any white table cloth restaurant or country club? Or Biscuits and Gravy made the old fashioned way? If your mouth is starting to water, then this is the place for you.

And if that isn't enough, Bert's Café takes the time to make their own fresh, half-pound hamburger patties, salad dressings and soups – you guessed it – all from scratch!

For those seeking healthy options or for folks on-the-go, one of the great options at Bert's is you can order any of the salad or sandwich items and have them turn it into a wrap.

Bert's is the perfect place for breakfast in Tahoe. Whether a late night on the town or a hard day of recreation, they have the cure for your morning. Their friendly service and accommodating staff are always welcoming.

If you take the time to try Bert's, you will not be disappointed – especially if you try the Huevos Rancheros – did we mention their customers think they may just be the world's best? Whether it is or it's not, one thing is for certain…it's downright good!