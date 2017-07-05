Brothers Bar & Grill | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Brothers Bar & Grill has stood the test of time. It has been a staple in the South Shore since '81. We are centrally located at the "Y" and offer breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. We also offer a Happy Hour 7 days a week from 3pm to 6pm.

We are a local sports bar with plenty of flat screen TV's so you can catch any game, any time. Offering outside dining during the spring and summer months, it's a great place to hang out next to the fi re pit and catch a game on our 100-inch outdoor projector or throw a game of horseshoes. We also have an outdoor stage that offers free live music.

We carry a great assortment of bottled and draft beers along with a full bar. We offer great daily and weekend specials including our famous $2 Tacos, Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary's, Smoked Pork Chops and Eggs, Chile Verde, Crab and Avocado Benedict and House-Made Soups, Chili's and Sauces. A couple of other favorites are the Black Diamond Chicken Sandwich, the South Shore Burger and the Summit Sandwich (a.k.a. The Hangover Helper.) It's a Chicken Fried Steak stacked with a fried egg, provolone cheese, tomato and bacon stuffed between our parmesan crusted sourdough and served with home fries.

We now offer food and liquor catering for all of your events. We look forward to serving you, cheers!