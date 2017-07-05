Chart House | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nestled halfway up the mountain just minutes from the bustling casinos of downtown, the Chart House offers a spectacular view of the entire Lake Tahoe Basin.

From fresh fish specialties to award-winning prime rib, our renowned chefs have tailored a menu to complement local cuisine while introducing a hint of the exotic. Choose from our famous entrées such as Mac Nut Mahi, Pan Glazed Shrimp and Scallops, and the NY Strip. We also offer an extensive collection of fine wines and decadent desserts like the original Hot Chocolate Lava Cake.

Planning a special event? The Chart House Restaurant can help you plan weddings, receptions, rehearsal dinners and more! With both inside and outside facilities available, we can accommodate all your needs.