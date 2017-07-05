Ciera Steak + Chophouse – MontBleu Resort, Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

At MontBleu, you'll find a dining experience that rivals those of world-class resorts at Ciera Steak + Chophouse, Lake Tahoe's only AAA Four Diamond Restaurant for nine consecutive years.

Ciera Steak + Chophouse provides a stylish and sophisticated dining atmosphere, graced by the culinary creations of Executive Chef Jon LaRue. A knowledgeable staff, semiprivate booths, and a private banquet room are all on hand for guests.

The Wine List, an extensive viticultural list of over 300 wines and champagnes from around the world, offers the perfect varietal, vintage, and pairing to Ciera's haute cuisine. Gourmet entrées like Gorgonzola & Pine Nut Encrusted Sea Bass with Lavendar Cream can be enjoyed in the restaurant. You've never tasted New York Strip like you'll get when you scale the culinary heights of Ciera. Choose from an exquisite array of steaks and chops, fresh seafood, and vegetarian on request, all complemented by an international selection of 300 wines and champagnes.

The Ciera Steak + Chophouse at MontBleu has been the AAA Four Diamond Award winner from 2008 to 2017 and is Lake Tahoe's only AAA Four Diamond Restaurant for nine consecutive years.