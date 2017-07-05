Lewmarnel’s Steaks & Spirits | TahoeDailyTribune.com

You don't have to go far from our South Lake Tahoe hotel to enjoy fine food. We have our own AAA three-diamond rated restaurant on property, LewMarNel's Steaks and Spirits. Called "The Best Steak at the Lake!" by the Tahoe Daily Tribune's Wine & Food Critic, LewMarNel's serves choice cut steaks as well as sumptuous seafood entrees and daily chef's specials.

In addition to the wide array of menu choices, the wine list consistently receives the Wine Spectator's Award for Excellence, and has won the coveted Wine Spectator's Grand Award for Excellence six times!

Relax and enjoy the casual rustic ambiance surrounded by original artwork and numerous limited edition Remington Bronze statues by Fredrick Remington. Star your South Lake Tahoe dining experience with our famous, complimentary cheese fondue and fresh-baked sourdough bread, served family style, followed by soup de jour, or crisp tossed green salad.

All entrées include a baked potato or twice-baked potato plus a freshly sautéed vegetable medley. The only challenge will be saving room for our homemade apple pie à la mode or one of our other divine desserts!

Open daily for breakfast (complimentary to Station House guests), lunch poolside or on the deck (seasonal) and dinner served year-round.

Wine Spectator "Award of Excellence" Since 1984.