MacDuff’s Public House | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Welcome to MacDuff's Public House, located just a short drive from the Heavenly Mountain gondola. Our goal here is to serve traditional pub fare made from only the highest-quality ingredients in a fun and friendly atmosphere. In addition to pub fare and Tahoe's best burgers, we also offer freshly made pizzas from our wood-fired pizza oven.

MacDuff's Public House is owned by four locals whose inspiration was to bring the Scottish pub atmosphere to South Lake Tahoe. Our diverse menu offers something for everyone, whether you're looking for a couple's night out or a family dinner. Our goal is to provide quality food and service in a way that will appeal to visitors and residents of the Tahoe area.

And when you're done with your meal, be sure to cozy up to the bar to enjoy your favorite sports teams or relax to some music.

Whether you're looking for a great meal or just drinks after a day on the lake, MacDuff's is the place for you.