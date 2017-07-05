Nepheles | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nepheles has specialized in intimate Lake Tahoe fine dining since 1977. We have an award-winning wine list featuring California vineyards and our Executive Chef Mark Vassau is noted for his daily California cuisine specials prepared with the freshest fish, meat and vegetables.

One of Lake Tahoe's best restaurants, Nepheles is conveniently located on Ski Run Boulevard near Heavenly Valley Ski Resort. We are ideally suited for romantic dinners for two as well as small group gatherings. Let us host your special event, whether it's rehearsal dinners, a special celebration, or a business gathering.

Are you wondering where we got our name? Nephele was the Greek goddess of epicurean delights. She pledged her services preparing the finest ambrosia for the gods that spared her son, Jason, from being offered up to the higher gods upon his birth.

As featured in Bon Appétit Magazine, Wine Spectator, The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more…