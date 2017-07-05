Off the Hook Sushi Bar | TahoeDailyTribune.com

What's for dinner tonight? How about some deliciously creative sushi rolls, fresh

Sashimi, or an udon noodle bowl at O_ the Hook? Locally owned and operated since 2004, Off the Hook has quickly become locals' favorite spot for delicious food in a fun, upbeat, inviting atmosphere.

Far from a traditional sushi restaurant, this California-style sushi bar puts a Western twist on an ancient Eastern food idea, offering so many unique flavors and ingredients that you won't find anywhere else. There are over 40 rolls on the menu, but the Dragon Balls, Fire in the Sky, and Gambler are a must try. The sushi is undeniably fresh as the chefs take the utmost care in breaking down and preparing the fish from whole into delectable bites for their customers.

If sushi isn't your thing, the menu also includes a variety of cooked items such as Tempura, Teriyaki, Bento Boxes, and cooked fish entrées. You'll even find Honey Walnut Prawns and Korean-Style Kalbi Ribs! Yum!

Check out their happy hour Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., where many of their rolls, appetizers and drinks are discounted.

Located right in the middle of town on Highway 50, Off the Hook continues to strive to be a casual, yet high quality restaurant, cutting no corners when it comes to the customers' dining experience.

Come and find out why Off the Hook is voted "Best Sushi" by Tahoe locals!