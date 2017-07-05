Orchid’s Authentic Thai Food | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Orchid's Authentic Thai Cuisine has been providing locals and visitors to South Lake Tahoe the freshest, most flavorful, authentic Thai cuisine since 2003.

We only use traditional techniques and ingredients combined with friendly service to give you a Thai dining experience that will make you want to come back again and again.

All of our entrées are served with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu, duck, shrimp, scallops or a seafood combination. Every dish is made only as spicy as you wish, and every dish can be prepared vegetarian style if you prefer. We use only the freshest local ingredients and never use MSG.

Stop in and see for yourself why Orchid's Authentic Thai Cuisine has the best Thai in South Lake Tahoe. Delightful and sensual dishes are what we aim to serve our customers always.