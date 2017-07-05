Park Prime Steakhouse – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Park Prime is Tahoe's modern steakhouse inspired by local ranchers, offering a sophisticated bar, stylish atmosphere and premium dishes. Located inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Park Prime provides upscale cuisine in a chic and comfortable atmosphere.

The menu features grass-fed free-range beef, premium seafood, shareable appetizers, an approachable wine list and finely crafted specialty cocktails. The setting is ideal for a romantic meal or a large dinner party. Whether you are bringing the family together after a day on the slopes or having a nightcap for two, you will find an ideal menu pairing, attentive service and delicious spirits that can complement any occasion.

Summer provides Park Prime a unique opportunity to premier seasonal fresh catches, aged-beef and masterfully infused vodka spirits. Start your exquisite meal with a Cold & Crisp or Hot & Savory starter, then evolve into Surf & Turf, complementing with an abundance of classic original sides and wind down the meal with a decadent dessert.

At the Hard Rock, we value experiences that rock. Each weekend our steaks are served amongst an ambiance of stylized music from our resident DJ. Open at 5pm daily, reservations are always recommended and can be made online at Opentable.com.