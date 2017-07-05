Primo’s Italian Bistro | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Back to: Restaurants
Primo’s Italian Bistro
July 5, 2017
Primo's Italian Bistro is an inviting restaurant in South Lake Tahoe combining classic southern Italian dishes with northern Italian favorites. Everything is made from scratch on premises including all of our pastas, sauces and desserts. Only top quality meats and seafood are used, such as Certified Angus Beef Meatballs, Free Range Organic Chicken Marsala, Milk Fed Veal Picatta and a Cioppino filled with PEI mussels, jumbo lump crabmeat and huge ocean caught shrimp.
The homemade ravioli is a huge favorite among locals and changes weekly. Some variations include Wild Boar with Pink Vodka Sauce, Shrimp and Lobster with Champagne Cream and Braised Short Rib with Gorgonzola Alfredo and Barolo Demi Glace.
Whether you're looking for a great thin crust pizza and a glass of wine or a full gourmet meal, Primo's is the place. With a huge selection of Italian Wines, friendly professional service and an intimate dining room, Primo's is the perfect spot for any occasion. Ask about our gluten free pasta! Reservations are suggested.
Voted "Best Pasta" in the 2014 Best of Tahoe!
