Sonney’s BBQ Shack | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sonney's BBQ Shack Bar & Grill offers down home Southern BBQ here at Lake Tahoe. We cook our meats low and slow to retain flavor and moisture. Sonney's own dry rub adds the right combination of flavors that gets topped off with just the right amount of smoke using almond and apple woods. Our ribs are then finished on the grill with a touch of Sonney's BBQ Shack sauce, a delicious combination of flavors perfected over 25 years.

From the grill we offer burgers made to Sonney's specifications from Overland Meat, including a lamb burger, as well as grilled portabella and chicken breast. Fresh salads, corn chowder and Sonney's own chile verde are perfect for a lighter bite.

We have an exceptional selection of appetizers like nachos, two kinds of jalapeño poppers, deep fried mac n cheese, deep fried pickles, and what may be the best chicken wings in South Shore. Our entrées include side dishes such as cheese grits, collard greens, garlic mashed potatoes, house made fries, house made sweet potato fries, mac n cheese, and coleslaw to name a few. Everything we serve is made fresh from scratch at Sonney's. We don't even have a freezer or microwave. We even make our own desserts in-house from scratch!

The feel of Sonney's is warm and inviting with a Tahoe theme from our wood floors to the handcrafted logs and rustic steel. Quench your thirst at one of our two full bars; inside with a fireplace and 4 large flat screen TV's to enjoy watching your favorite sport or warming up after a day on the slopes and outside on the deck with 2 more TV's for when the weather permits. The enclosed outside garden includes a large lawn area with gazebo to relax, play corn hole, listen to music or hold a private party. Feel free to bring the pooch! Happy Hour and live music on the weekends too! And you don't want to miss our Sunday breakfast starting at 9:30am throughout football season!