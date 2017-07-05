Steamers Bar & Grill | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Steamers Bar & Grill truly is the one place in South Lake Tahoe "Where Locals Meet." And even if you're not from around here, our extremely friendly and attentive staff will make sure you're greeted with a smile, making you feel like you've been coming here for years.

Voted "Best of Tahoe" for "Best Bar" for 3 years running as well as Edgar Rodriguez, the "Best Bartender" 3 years in a row. You'll immediately feel right at home with our nautical and rustic decor that pays homage to the original steamer paddleboats of Tahoe's past. During the summer months, enjoy our beautiful outside dining and patio area with plenty of seating. Or hang out inside and catch all the sports on any of our 7 big screen TV's or live music playing throughout the week.

Steamers Bar & Grill features a variety of beers including 11 on tap as well as in house specials you won't find anywhere else. We have daily food and drink specials throughout the week including Monday Night Tacos and Fridays is Steak Dinner or

Fish Tacos. Tacos, Tacos, Tacos all weekend long with live music on Saturday and Happy Hour All Day Long on Sunday! We feature live music throughout the week as well. For details give us a call or check out all the current events on our Facebook page.

Stop in, hang out, and see why Steamers Bar & Grill really is the place "Where Locals Meet!"