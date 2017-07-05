Sushi Pier | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The three daughters of Mr. Kim came up with the idea of Sushi Pier from their family's experience with other Reno restaurants. In the early 1990's their family served authentic Japanese-style sushi at the "Sushi Bar" restaurant, which was located on Center Street across from the Cal-Neva Casino, and also offered sushi a few blocks down on West Second Street at the "Bamboo Garden," which was a Korean BBQ restaurant.

The first Sushi Pier opened on East Plumb Lane in Reno in the spring of 2000. It was once described by a restaurant critic as being slightly bigger than a "hole in the wall place," yet smaller than her living room. In Sushi Pier's case, it was definitely true.

The Sushi Pier family opened their second restaurant at 300 E. Plumb Lane in the Park Lane Mall in July 2003. That location closed in January 2007 due to the construction, but was soon reopened at their current location on South Virginia Street in June of 2007.

In early 2010 we had the opportunity to open our newest Sushi Pier location in beautiful Lake Tahoe and we went for it. Thanks to local support and the numerous visitors to this pristine area, we have been successful here and hope to continue enjoying serving the public for many years to come.