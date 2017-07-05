Tep’s Villa Roma | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tep's Villa Roma has beenserving fine Italian cuisine and seafood in the Lake Tahoe area for over 40 years. Our family has proudly owned and operated Tep's through three generations. As you enter the cozy fireside dining room you get the feel of being in the "Old Country" as the Italian music enhances your meal. Tep's offers an extensive Antipasto Bar for your soup and salad using only the freshest ingredients.

As our experienced staff delivers our homemade Italian rolls to your table, you help yourself to the salad bar featuring an array of salads, meats & cheeses, and minestrone soup. Tep's has all your favorite cocktails, a fine wine selection, an array of homemade desserts, vegan choices, gluten free options and of course Cappuccino and Espresso. Come in and try our new homemade house special Zucchini Pasta!

Tep's Villa Roma offers one of the largest banquet and reception facilities at Lake Tahoe and we can accommodate groups from as few as 25 to as many as 200 guests in private reception rooms for dining, dancing or even the wedding ceremony itself. Any wedding related need, from cake to photos to flowers, can be either handled by us for you or we'll refer you to other quality professionals in our area. Be a delighted guest at your own a_ air. We will handle all those stressful details for you. Please stop in or call us for a complimentary consultation.

Tep's has been voted Best Italian Food by the Tahoe locals for 13 years straight, and are proud to be family owned and operated, as we pay attention to every detail.

So if you want to have a truly enjoyable dining experience, come down and visit the crew at Tep's Villa Roma.

It's "Molto Delisioso!"