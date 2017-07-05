The Beacon Bar & Grill | TahoeDailyTribune.com

One of Lake Tahoe's most extraordinary lakeside restaurants, The Beacon Bar & Grill's setting is one-of-a-kind. Couple that with an outstanding menu and you've got a Lake Tahoe favorite, voted "Best of" by locals year after year. Located on the water's edge in Camp Richardson Historic Resort, The Beacon offers appetizers, lunch, and dinner on the deck or in the relaxed dining room.

Summer months are fun-filled with outdoor dining, deck appetizers and drinks, and live music Wednesdays through Sundays. In the spring and fall, sunny days, calm waters and quiet nights provide the perfect backdrop for a wonderful dining experience on the lake.

Winter months offer a warm and tasty respite after a cross-country ski or snowshoe walk along the shores of Lake Tahoe. Plus, plan to dine during one of the winter Snowshoe Cocktail Races and you'll be sure to be entertained. Enter to win or just cheer on your favorite racer. On weekends, enjoy live music on the deck (weather dependent) from 1pm to 5pm.

The Beacon offers one of the best happy hours around. Great food and drink specials and amazing Lake Tahoe sunsets make it the place to be for late afternoon or early evening treats! Or come by for Wild Wednesdays and try the infamous Rum Runner.

Offering an eclectic menu of seafood, chicken, pasta, steaks, pork, salads, outstanding appetizers, and one of the best beer selections in Tahoe, there is something for everyone! Check out the seasonal menu online at camprichardson.com.