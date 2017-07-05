The Loft | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The Loft Live Theatre- Lounge-Dining located in the vibrant Heavenly Village is South Lake Tahoe, California's award-winning live performance theatre, high-end ultra-lounge, and restaurant, which offer a full array of exquisite handcrafted Italian cuisine from culinary expert Frank Trotta. The Loft Lounge features a full bar, and award-winning wine list (Best of Tahoe 2016).

The Loft Theatre presents Magic Fusion starring award-winning magicians from around the world with performances seven nights a week, along with special events throughout the year. (check schedule for show times). Sunday night is our Kids Free Matinee for Magic Fusion. Buy one adult ticket and get one child ticket free (16 and under.) Based on availability.

The Theatre, Lounge, and Restaurant is open seven nights a week beginning at 4pm and goes late-night in the lounge with live DJs. You may make real-time reservations and purchase reserved seating for our shows right on our website.

Enjoy The Loft upstairs for their award-winning restaurant, live theatre, and lounge, or experience outdoor dining on The Loft Deck, located on the ground level of the Heavenly Village. The Loft Deck opens at 11am each day, and boasts the villages only outdoor barbecue, featuring an array of outdoor grilled and specialty lunch items.

Enjoy the show, the restaurant, and our bar/lounge separately or together. Design your magical Tahoe evening at The Loft in the Heavenly Village.