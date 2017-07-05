The Oyster Bar – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe's only raw seafood bar, we keep it fresh and delicious daily. Located in the heart of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the Oyster Bar is the Lake Tahoe destination for New Orleans favorites and oyster goodness.

With a bright, airy atmosphere and an open kitchen, the Oyster Bar proudly displays the amazing talents of its staff and the freshness of its top-quality ingredients. Enjoy mussels, oyster shooters, hearty gumbos, rich pan roasts and traditional jambalaya all prepared right before your eyes and served at the bar. Open daily at 11am, this dining hot spot offers a lively bar scene that opens to the casino floor while serving you up lunch and dinner.

A full bar menu provides a variety of craft and domestic beers, a wide variety of wines by the glass and uniquely crafted spirits that pair perfectly with any of our expertly created dish. Our seafood is flown in fresh daily from some of the best seafood providers around the world.

The Oyster Bar is an ideal gathering spot for friends and family to have a one-of-a-kind cuisine experience amongst the memorabilia lined walls and energized gaming floor of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. This gem is an Awe Shuckingly amazing meal.