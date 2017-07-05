Toast Tahoe Bar & Restaurant | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Toast Tahoe is a family owned establishment that offers a delicious variety of cuisines for all in a very comfortable atmosphere! Our bar area boasts 6 TV's including a lounge area with comfy couches, a quiet and intimate dining area and doggie-friendly outside patio with pyramid heaters!

With a culinary background in Italian and French, our executive chef's concept is Japanese Fusion. A delicious blend of Italian and French meets the Pacific Rim with a kick of Asian spices! It definitely makes Toast Tahoe unique & one of a kind.

We smoke our Wings and Tri-Tip in-house and make our own pizza dough from scratch! For lunch enjoy our mouth-watering Kobe Beef Burgers, or try a Toast Tahoe exclusive with our Sushi Burrito. You won't find anything like it in South Lake! We also have gluten-free and vegan/vegetarian options available too!

Top notch mixology skills are showcased by our professionally trained bartenders. We offer 55 bottles of wine and rare selection of Japanese Sake to pair with our chef's cuisines. Grab a sake cocktail, Toast Tahoe is one of the few places you can get them around the lake. And don't miss our Happy Hour from 3pm to 6pm every day featuring 50% off ALL bar items!!

"One can't think well, love well, sleep well, if one hasn't dined well."

~ Virginia Woolf