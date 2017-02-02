Rock Star of Comedy Pete George performs at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

Pete George will blend comedy and rock music in Stateline this weekend as part of a show that begins at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“Audiences have never seen anything like an exhaustingly funny Pete George performance. As he pinballs through his act, he leaves them laughing so hard they can barely catch their breath.

“His stage antics take us on a journey that includes hard-hitting jokes, life stories, cartoon voices and even… yes, rock and roll,” states the performer’s online biography.

George labels himself as the Rock Star of Comedy, a title he acquired as a result of his multiple talents. The comedian’s foray into showbiz began with a stint as lead guitarist in the ‘80s rock group A Peck of Peckers.

“Discovering that being funny was his calling, Pete ventured into comedy competitions and a quick string of wins set off a 20-year career that has included over 7,000 shows at a multitude of venues and corporate events, touring the world, headlining comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, military shows and special events,” continues the bio.

George’s resume also includes stints on shows “Strong Medicine” and “Night Shift.”

Tickets for the performance are available for $10 via the Lake Tahoe Hard Rock website.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about George online at http://www.therockstarofcomedy.com, and get details about the event at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action