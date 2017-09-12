Romancing the West showcases Western history at Valhalla Tahoe

If you go …

Valhalla Tahoe continues its summer Art, Music and Theatre Festival with a performance known as Romancing the West, which has its roots in history.

"Historic documentary meets live concert performance in the critically acclaimed 'Romancing the West,' playing to standing ovations in hometown American theaters throughout the West in this unique time traveling multimedia experience," states Valhalla Tahoe's website.

The event is sure to be one that all history buffs will truly appreciate.

"Romancing the West takes audiences on a 240-year journey through the American West, telling the epic story of Western Expansionism with rare historic photographs, film and original music.

"The two-hour show spans decades, from the Native tribes and the free trappers to the Spanish Missions and Gold Rush, the Indian Wars, through the Industrial Revolution and the Great Depression, World Wars and The Sixties to the present day," continues the site.

Husband and wife team Christina Lynn Martin and Garnet "Butch" Martin produce the show, which also features classical/rock musician Martin Gerschwitz.

Recommended Stories For You

The rocker performs the show's original music and signature songs of the many time periods that are covered throughout the evening.

Tickets for Romancing the West range from $20-$35 and are available online (along with additional information) at http://www.valhallatahoe.com.

The show takes place Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

— Lake Tahoe Action