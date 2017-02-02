Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen makes a trip to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On Saturday, Feb. 4, singer-songwriter Brett Dennen headlines MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

The musician’s newest album, “Por Favor,” debuted on May 20, 2016, and features songs “Cassidy” and “Stand Up For It.”

“As common and simple as it is, ‘por favor’ is such an evocative expression. From Spanish, it translates to ‘please,’ a word that suggests a need for something, a desire to make a change,” states a release from the venue.

“‘Por favor’ was something I kept saying every day in the studio, and I got the other musicians saying it,” said Dennen.

“We were goofing around, and Dave Cobb, my producer, said it should be the title of my new record. I laughed it off at first, but then I really thought about it.

“When you say please, you’re asking something to come into your life. It might mean that you’re weak and need something to make you strong. But you’re admitting to some sort of weakness or some form of humility,” Dennen continued.

If the melodies behind artists such as Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson are ones you love, Dennen’s performance just might be a good fit.

Tickets for the singer-songwriter’s show range from $25-$35, plus tax and fees.

Additional information is available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com. Learn more about Dennen at http://www.brettdennen.net.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action