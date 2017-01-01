 SnowGlobe Music Festival Day 3 (photos) | TahoeDailyTribune.com

SnowGlobe Music Festival attendees rocked in the new year for the third and final day of the event on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tahoe Daily Tribune was on site to bring you a few of our favorite moments.

PHOTOS BY CLAIRE CUDAHY / TAHOE DAILY TRIBUNE