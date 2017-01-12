Soup Tahoe: Chimayó Street Grill provides tortilla soup recipe in honor of National Soup Month | TahoeDailyTribune.com

January is National Soup Month in the United States, so here at Lake Tahoe Action we’re celebrating by featuring one soup recipe from a local restaurant each week. If you haven’t visited the featured restaurants before, we highly recommend them — support our local culinary scene and enjoy the soups on-site! After a long day of being on the hill, you might not want to put the effort into crafting the recipe yourself, and a warm cup of soup always feels great in cold hands.

This week’s featured recipe is Chimayó Street Grill’s tortilla soup, which is a family recipe of owner Kai Crowe’s wife, handed down through four generations.

“It’s simple, yet delicious!” Crowe said.

In order to prepare the soup, the following ingredients are necessary: diced carrots, chopped celery, diced bell pepper (green and red), diced jalapeño with seeds, diced yellow onion, diced tomato and smoked chicken, which should be shredded down after smoking it for two hours.

Choose the amount of ingredients based on taste preferences.

Upon assembling the above list, add all items to boiling water. Allow to boil, and reduce for 45 minutes.

Once cooked, top off the soup with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips and a squeeze of lime.

As always, we recommend enjoying this recipe at the restaurant. Chimayó Street Grill, which mixes traditional family recipes from Mexico with Southern smoked barbecue, is located at 1142 Ski Run Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.

The restaurant is open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 3-9 p.m. Chimayó Street Grill also caters and delivers.

Learn more and view the full menu at http://www.chimayotahoe.com.