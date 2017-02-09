Stateline casinos host viewing parties for UFC 208 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

This weekend will be one for the books – Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie face off against each other for the Women’s Featherweight Title in UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“[Holm] currently holds several welterweight titles and is highly regarded as the best female welterweight in the world.

“She also has been named Ring Magazine female Fighter of the Year, twice in consecutive years in 2005 and 2006,” states Holm’s Facebook biography.

The New Mexico native battles Dutch kickboxer de Randamie, a newer face in the UFC scene.

“Prior to joining the UFC, de Randamie competed in the Strikeforce featherweight division. As of April 25, 2016, she is No. 14 in official UFC women’s bantamweight rankings,” states de Randamie’s Facebook bio.

If you don’t have access to cable (like almost everyone in the Tahoe Basin), but still want to catch the fight, Stateline is the place to be.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosts a viewing party inside Vinyl beginning at 4 p.m., and tickets are only $15.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa will open the doors to its Convention Center for a similar event, boasting large screens and a stadium food buffet. Tickets cost $25 at the door, and guests must be at least 21 years of age.

Join fellow UFC fans and cheer on your favorite fighter! Visit each venue’s website in order to learn more.

Hard Rock is located at 50 U.S. 50, and MontBleu is across the highway at 55 U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action