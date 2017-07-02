TahoeSnaps: June comes to a close at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

#TahoeSnaps: June comes to a close at Lake Tahoe
July 2, 2017
All photos courtesy of #TahoeSnaps
TahoeSnaps, the Tribune's Instagram account, is a lake-wide endeavor. We joined forces with Lake Tahoe Action and our North Shore partner, North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, to bring our readers more fun photos from around Lake Tahoe.
Here's the fun part: Tag us or use our hashtag (#TahoeSnaps) when you post a Tahoe-focused photo to Instagram, and you may see your photo reposted to our account or printed in Saturday's Tribune. Photos should feature Tahoe's vibe — ski shots, lake views, family fun, snowball fights, really anything you're doing around our lovely lakeside communities. We post and repost on a daily basis.
