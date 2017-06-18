TahoeSnaps: Snow in June? | TahoeDailyTribune.com

#TahoeSnaps: Snow in June?
June 18, 2017
All photos courtesy of #TahoeSnaps
TahoeSnaps, the Tribune's Instagram account, is a lake-wide endeavor. We joined forces with Lake Tahoe Action and our North Shore partner, North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, to bring our readers more fun photos from around Lake Tahoe.
Here's the fun part: Tag us or use our hashtag (#TahoeSnaps) when you post a Tahoe-focused photo to Instagram, and you may see your photo reposted to our account or printed in Saturday's Tribune. Photos should feature Tahoe's vibe — ski shots, lake views, family fun, snowball fights, really anything you're doing around our lovely lakeside communities. We post and repost on a daily basis.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- 420 units of affordable housing to hit Zephyr Cove
- Divers search for signs of kayaker missing at Lake Tahoe since Thursday
- Celebration of life for Minden woman who died after falling into Upper Truckee River
- Construction progresses on Stateline waterfront community (video)
- Lake Tahoe’s Bass Camp and Reggae festivals will not return in 2017