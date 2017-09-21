Teton Gravity Research’s ski and snowboard film ‘Rogue Elements’ makes Squaw Valley debut

If you go …

Ramp up for the start of ski season with Teton Gravity Research's newest film, "Rogue Elements," presented by REI.

"Since the dawn of time, everything that has lived and breathed on this planet has been subject to the whims of Mother Nature. The nature of an adventurer is inherently rogue; typically wild in character, subject to the fancy of their imagination.

"We are unequivocally drawn to nature's rawest fury and deepest mysteries. These are the irreverent souls who pursue the edge," states Teton Gravity's website.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Squaw Valley's KT Base Bar hosts the North Shore outdoor premiere of the ski and snowboard film.

"There will be athlete appearances and a ton of prizes from our partners at REI, Atomic, Volkl, CEP, TGR and others!

"Don't miss your chance to see 'Rogue Elements' on the big screen, including segments with locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke," states the Squaw Valley site.

Adult tickets are available in advance for $12 and go up to $15 at the door. Children ages 16 and younger enter for $5.

Doors open at 6 p.m., directly following Squaw Valley's Oktoberfest held in the village. The film begins at sunset (approximately 7:45 p.m., according to the venue's website).

Learn more about "Rogue Elements" at http://www.tetongravity.com, and about the Squaw Valley event at http://www.squawalpine.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action